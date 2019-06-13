Ford recalls 1.3 million vehicles over suspension, transmission issues

(WSAV) - Ford is recalling 1.3 million vehicles.

1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs are being recalled over and issue involving rear suspension and transmission control software problems that could potentially limit steering control. The affected model years are 2011-2017.

Ford is also recalling 120,000 2013 F-150's for a second time for a software update involving the transmission.

Anyone with these vehicles should contact their dealer for repairs and updates.

