Ford recalls 1.3 million vehicles over suspension, transmission issues
(WSAV) - Ford is recalling 1.3 million vehicles.
1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs are being recalled over and issue involving rear suspension and transmission control software problems that could potentially limit steering control. The affected model years are 2011-2017.
Ford is also recalling 120,000 2013 F-150's for a second time for a software update involving the transmission.
Anyone with these vehicles should contact their dealer for repairs and updates.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
USDA issues alert about salads, wraps...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Credit score knowledge has dropped in...
More News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities
- Juanes named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year
- Dems assail Trump on being open to foreign election help
- Snowmelt fills rivers in US Southwest, easing drought fears