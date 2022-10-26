CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — On Wednesday the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) called the search for Quinton Simon the most massive undertaking in the department’s history.

More than 100 people are assigned to the case and the search for the missing toddler’s body continues in a Chatham County landfill.

It has been three weeks since the little boy was last seen. Meanwhile, outside the home where Quinton lived, there have been ongoing protests for days now.

In the neighborhood where Quinton Simon lived there are chants that go well into the night.

When the protestors are there hardly a car drives by without honking. Protestors have pierced the peace of what 21 days ago was a quiet neighborhood.

“We want justice, we want to know where this baby is at,” Wanda Boatright said.

Boatwright has been shouting at the family in Quinton’s home since the weekend. She’s one of the four protestors who were arrested. She was back protesting two hours later after her arrest on Saturday.

CCPD says it has become almost a nightly occurrence for them to get called to the home. Of the four arrests of protestors, WSAV has learned three of those are being reviewed by the department’s office of professional standards