CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — At just 20 months old, Quinton Simon hasn’t been seen for five days. In those moments, WSAV has told you a lot about the search to find him but to tell you about the environment he was living in, we have to back up weeks.

Sept. 7

Police were called to Quinton’s grandparent’s home, where Quinton, his mother, her boyfriend, two other children and the grandparents live.

There was a fight between Quinton’s mom Leilani Simon and her mother Billie Jo Howell, a police report said.

Leilani called the cops on her mom when officers showed up. She told them she was on probation and didn’t want trouble. WSAV doesn’t know what that probation is for.

The report said when police officers talked with Leilani’s brother, he told them that Quinton’s mom had a history of stealing and used the money to buy drugs.

Sept. 8

Billie Jo Howell wanted her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend evicted from the house.

She filed for eviction and according to the document she didn’t want any money, just her 22-year-old daughter Leilani, her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin and the three kids to leave and quickly.

Howell wrote that they damaged her property and “no one is living in peace.”

Sept. 16

Leilani and Daniel found out about the eviction but WSAV now knows, as recently as last Wednesday the two were still living there.

Oct. 5

That gets us to Wednesday, the morning little Quinton was last seen.

At 5:29 a.m., Diana McCarta, who babysits Quinton, got a text message. She told us it was Quinton’s mom saying McCarta didn’t have to watch the kids that morning.

Police told us the boyfriend —who we know now is Daniel Youngkin — left for work at 6 a.m. Police say that’s the last time Quinton was seen.

At 9 a.m., another text to McCarta — this time from a grandparent — asking if she had seen the toddler. The 9-1-1 call to report Quinton missing was placed 42 minutes later.

The WSAV Investigative Unit asked Chatham County Police for that call and so far they haven’t responded to our request.

WSAV knows from the family, Leilani told police that Quinton’s father took the child. The family said that story didn’t make sense and by 2:30 that afternoon, police said the father wasn’t involved.

By Wednesday night, the effort to find Quinton involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation, two helicopters, a drone, police on horses, tracking dogs and officers going door to door.

Thursday we watched federal agents search dumpers, ditches, drain pipes, and the woods.

Oct. 9

Chatham County Police say that they will be re-canvassing some specific areas as they continue to work to find Quinton Simon. According to police, volunteers are not yet needed.

The FBI continues to provide assistance and support.

WSAV News 3 has also obtained dispatch audio from last Wednesday.

The Chatham County Police Department has also released a new tip line for tips regarding the missing toddler, Quinton Simon.

To submit a tip about the case and speak directly with a detective call 912-667-3134.

The number is only for information that might help law enforcement locate Quinton.

Oct. 10

Investigators used a pump to drain the swimming pool in the backyard of Quinton’s grandparents’ home. That pool and the home are two of the places Chatham County Investigators and federal agents are searching again.

The WSAV Investigative Unit was told Monday that the 9-1-1 call Leilani Simon made at 9:42 last Wednesday morning and the body camera video of officers searching this home for little Quinton, are both part of an ongoing investigation.

The Chatham County Attorney’s Office told WSAV those weren’t available because of an ongoing investigation.

WSAV uncovered an exclusive new detail showing that Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, did in fact have legal custody of Quinton and his older brother. Quinton’s mom was also ordered to pay child support for the two boys.

Court documents show Leilani Simon had been to court and knew she would be ordered to pay. The judge’s ruling was signed exactly one week before Quinton disappeared and filed the morning of his disappearance.

Oct. 11

WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.

“This is my baby, not yours,” Quinton’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell is heard saying the video.

His babysitter told WSAV, she talked to DFCS and so did other people in that neighborhood.

The video — which McCarta’s daughter recorded — shows Quinton’s grandmother in Quinton’s babysitter’s house.

“Hit me, hit me,” McCarta says in the video. Howell responds, “Do you think I would do that?”

McCarta says Quinton’s grandmother barged through her backdoor mad over the thought of a memorial.

“You’re awful to say you’re going to put up a memorial,” Howell says. “My baby’s not dead.”

“I think that she’s trying to take the heat off of them,” McCarta said.

McCarta told WSAV on Tuesday that she had called DFCS about Quinton and his siblings before.

“Yes, absolutely,” McCarta said when asked if DFCS told her about the active case.