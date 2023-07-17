SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The state responded to Leilani Simon’s lawyers’ special and general demurrer to throw out murder and false statement charges respectively last week.

Court documents show prosecutors explaining what happened to Quinton Simon’s body after the state says his mother threw away his remains in a dumpster.

According to the latest court filings, “Quinton’s body went through a lot.” Not only were his remains tossed in the garbage, but they were also scattered across the landfill, the prosecution says.

The state goes on to say that “her actions in disposing of his body and concealing its whereabouts indicate that her specific intent and hope was that Quinton would never be found at all. The idea seems to have been no body, no case.”

Because of the lack of evidence presented so far, Simon’s attorneys’ stated that the indictment didn’t have enough evidence to back up the prosecution’s side of the case,

Pushing back against the defense, prosecutors also assert that an indictment isn’t required to include more specifics other than the evidence asking to reject Simon’s attorneys’ “gambit.”

These new court filings come just before a motion hearing that will be held for Leilani Simon at the Chatham County courthouse.

See the state’s response below:

State’s Response to Defendant’s Special Demurrer to the Murder Charges:

State’s Response to General Demurrer to Certain of the False Statement Charges: