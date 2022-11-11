CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Stormy weather put a halt to the search to find the remains of a Chatham County toddler who vanished more than a month ago.

Authorities say agents will pick back up combing through the landfill and looking for any signs of Quinton Simon’s body on Monday. It has been 37 days since the 20-month-old little boy has been seen.

The 20-month-old went missing back on Oct. 5 from his home on Buckhalter Road in western Chatham County. Investigators believe little Quinton is dead and right now the only suspect in the case is the child’s mother, Lelani Simon.

Police told WSAV that Lelani’s boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin left for work at 6 a.m. Police say that’s the last time Quinton was seen. Lelani then reported Quinton missing at 9:42 a.m.

By Wednesday night, the effort to find Quinton involved the FBI. Since then, police have been searching for the little boy’s remains at a Chatham County landfill.