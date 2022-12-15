SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell is serving a set time in the Chatham County Detention Center.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Howell will be released on Dec. 22nd.

She is serving a 10-day sentence ordered by the Chatham County Juvenile Court.

Howell was arrested on Monday on hold by the juvenile court system.

WSAV’s Investigative Team is still working to learn why she was sentenced to days in the county jail, though the charge is usually linked to contempt of court.

Howell’s arrest is not in connection with Quinton Simon’s death and disappearance.

Howell did have custody of Quinton and his older brother. Her daughter, Leilani Simon, has been indicted on multiple counts, including murder, in connection to the death and disappearance of Quinton on Nov. 21.