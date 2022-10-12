CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been a week since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen. His mother Lelani Simon told the police on Oct. 5 that she woke up and her little boy was gone.

On Wednesday, Lelani Simon was seen for the first time since all of this began.

Leilani was seen pulling out of her mom’s driveway. Leilani blocked her face and ignored the media as she pulled out of the driveway and then took off. The person who got in the car with her told WSAV they weren’t talking.

Lelani hasn’t said anything since her little boy went missing.

On Tuesday, WSAV was the only TV station to show the explosive confrontation between the child’s grandmother and his babysitter. They clashed over word that the babysitter may have been planning a memorial service for little Quinton without the family’s approval.

“This is my baby, not yours,” Quinton’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell says to Quinton’s babysitter in the video. “You’re awful to say you’re gonna pay for a memorial, my baby’s not dead.”

On Wednesday, federal investigators were back in Quinton’s neighborhood and they brought a search dog where they searched behind the neighbor’s home but left about 45 minutes after arriving.

WSAV knows that police are processing evidence for their case and that they have data from at least one cellphone as well as stuff they took from Quinton’s home. Police have acknowledged that along with looking for a missing person, Quinton’s case is also a criminal investigation.

WSAV was told that Chatham County Police will have an update on Thursday. It’s a development following Tuesday’s update saying that they had evidence they believed would move the case forward.

WSAV doesn’t know what that key piece of evidence is and so far, not a hint of what Thursday’s update might be.

Investigators are asking the public for help with this case and urge anyone who knows anything to call the tip line at 912-667-31-34. It goes straight to a detective and you can leave a voicemail.

However, police say if you think you see Quinton call 9-1-1.