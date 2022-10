SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A prayer vigil is being held Wednesday night for Quinton Simon, the missing toddler who was last seen a week ago.

The vigil is being held at Daffin Park and organizers say they wanted to come together to pray for little Quinton to be found safe. The vigil will start at 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.