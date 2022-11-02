Photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. CCPD said the material in the trays in the photo are not remains.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four weeks ago little Quinton Simon was last seen at his southwest Chatham County home. Police say the last time he was reportedly seen was at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5.

“Today, the FBI and Chatham County Police Department searchers are continuing to work tirelessly in the landfill to recover Quinton’s remains,” the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) tweeted.

Police say they’ve dug through thousands of tons of trash and have yet to find any of little Quinton’s remains. The amount of garbage investigators have to pick through and the compression of the garbage makes it difficult.

However, CCPD said it — along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other groups — will continue to search for the little boy’s remains.

“The landfill search has been a task more grueling [than] anyone could imagine, & we would like to thank the dedicated CCPD, FBI, GBI & Chatham County Sheriff’s Office personnel who have gone to that site day after day – determined to find Quinton & to find answers,” CCPD tweeted.

CCPD said Quinton’s mom Leilani remains the primary suspect in his death and disappearance.

Leilani told police that Quinton was taken. Her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin and Quinton’s siblings were in that home the morning Quinton disappeared as well.

WSAV knows that police questioned Daniel in the hours after the search for Quinton started. But since then, WSAV doesn’t know where he’s been.

It’s been weeks since Daniel was seen at the family home. According to police, Daniel was the last person to say they saw Quinton Simon alive at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5.