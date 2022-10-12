CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be dead. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) also said Quinton’s mom, Leilani is the prime suspect in the case.

No arrests have been made, CCPD said.

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” CCPD said in a tweet Wednesday night.

Police Chief Jeff Hadley will host a press conference Thursday to provide additional details.

Quinton’s family told WSAV that the search for Quinton involves a landfill, but it’s unclear which one. Police haven’t found Quinton’s body, WSAV was told.

Quinton was last seen Oct. 5 at 6 a.m. and was reported missing a few hours later. His mother Leilani Simon told police on Oct. 5 that she woke up and her little boy was gone.

On Wednesday, federal investigators were back in Quinton’s neighborhood and they brought a search dog where they searched behind the neighbor’s home but left about 45 minutes after arriving.

WSAV knows that police are processing evidence for their case and that they have data from at least one cellphone as well as stuff they took from Quinton’s home. Police have acknowledged that along with looking for a missing person, Quinton’s case is also a criminal investigation.

WSAV doesn’t know what that key piece of evidence is and so far, not a hint of what Thursday’s update might be.

Investigators are asking the public for help with this case and urge anyone who knows anything to call the tip line at 912-667-31-34. It goes straight to a detective and you can leave a voicemail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.