CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police officers and protesters clashed outside Quinton Simon’s home on Thursday and one person was arrested.

Police arrested YouTuber, DOLLY VISION whose real name is Jimmy Williams. Williams was arrested after he grabbed a woman and ripped an air horn and papers out of her hands, according to police.

Williams was booked into the Chatham County Jail. Police charged Williams with simple battery and disorderly conduct.

“Many of the people claiming to want justice for Quinton have turned his tragic and heartbreaking case into a money-making circus,” The Chatham County Police Department tweeted. “They have made it impossible for those who live in the area to enjoy the peace and tranquility of their homes. This is unacceptable & has to stop.”

CCPD said it has responded to the home on Buckhalter Road more than 50 times since Oct. 12 — one week after little Quinton was reported missing — regarding protesters. Police said responding to the protesters has taken resources away from the search for the missing toddler.

“While the Chatham County Police Department supports everyone’s rights to protest peacefully, we also support the rights of citizens to live in a peaceful environment,” The Chatham County Police Department tweeted. “The people on Buckhalter Road calling themselves ‘protestors’ have made that nearly impossible.

On Oct. 23, police arrested four protesters. One protestor was arrested after they were reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home. Three of the protestors blocked the driveway of the home which prevented people from leaving.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.