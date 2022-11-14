CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon has been missing for 40 days and police have yet to find any sign of his remains.

Police have been searching a Chatham County landfill since Oct. 18, because it said evidence has them to believe the 20-month-old toddler’s body was dumped there.

“The photos and videos we’ve shared over the last four weeks show you what a massive – yet, painstaking – effort this has been for every single person involved,” the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) tweeted.

However, CCPD, said the likelihood of finding his remains is low. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources have been digging through thousands of tons of trash to find him.

“At this point, we do not have a scheduled end date for the landfill search,” CCPD said. Police say its investigative teams are working tirelessly to collect every piece of evidence.

Police say the last time he was reportedly seen was at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5. CCPD said its prime suspect in Quinton disappearance and death is his mom Leilani.

On the morning of his disappearance, Leilani told police that Quinton was taken. Her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin and Quinton’s siblings were in that home the morning Quinton disappeared as well.

WSAV knows that police questioned Daniel in the hours after the search for Quinton started. But since then, WSAV doesn’t know where he’s been.

It’s been weeks since Daniel was seen at the family home. According to police, Daniel was the last person to say they saw Quinton Simon alive at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5.