SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Leilani Simon’s attorneys have filed a motion to quash a subpoena for her journals.

Simon is accused of killing her 20-month-old son, Quinton, in October of 2022. Police believe she disposed of his body in a dumpster at a mobile home park near her home.

Quinton’s remains were found in a Chatham County landfill months later.

The motion argues private papers are protected by Georgia’s Constitution. Further, it states there’s no probable cause for a search and seizure of this nature.

Back in February, prosecutors filed subpoenas asking for Simon’s journals, along with her dental records.

Simon’s next scheduled court date is a motion hearing on July 21.