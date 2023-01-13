CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Public defenders representing Quinton Simon’s mom filed a motion for a judge to look over Division of Family & Children Services cases.

Those lawyers want that judge to decide if the details in those should be included in Leilani Simon’s murder trail.

The remains of 20-month-old Quinton were found in a Chatham County landfill, six weeks after the little boy was last seen. A 19-count indictment accused Leilani of beating the little boy to death and then tossing his body in a dumpster.

Quinton Simon case history:

Police say the last time Quinton was reportedly seen was at early in the morning on Oct. 5. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said its prime suspect in Quinton’s death and disappearance is his mom Leilani.

On the morning of his disappearance, Leilani told police that Quinton was taken. Her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin and Quinton’s siblings were also in that home the morning Quinton disappeared.

According to police, Daniel was the last person to say they saw Quinton Simon alive in a pack-n-play at 6 a.m. Three and a half hours later, his mom Leilani alerted police that Quinton was missing.

Police began searching a Chatham County landfill on Oct. 18, because it said evidence led them to believe the 20-month-old toddler’s body was dumped there. However, on Nov. 14, CCPD said the likelihood of finding his remains was low.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources dug through thousands of tons of trash to find him.

According to police, remains were found at the landfill that Law Enforcement had been searching on Friday, Nov. 18. Leilani was arrested a few days later on Nov. 21.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta confirmed on Nov. 28 that the human remains found at the Superior Landfill belonged to Quinton Simon.