SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Attorneys for Leilani Simon will be back in a Chatham County courtroom next Friday for a motions hearing.

Simon’s attorneys are asking the court to throw out seven of the 19 charges the mother is facing.

Four of the seven charges are for lying to police, the other three are murder charges. Simon’s attorneys say the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office failed to provide enough information in the eight-page indictment for them to defend the three murder charges.

Simon is accused of killing her 20-month-old son Quinton in October of 2022.

Police believe she put his body in a trash dumpster at a mobile home park near her home. The toddler’s remains were found more than a month later in a Chatham County landfill.

Those remains are being examined by the Georgia Bureau Of Investigation.