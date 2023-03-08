SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Attorneys for Leilani Simon are asking for the 23-year-old mother to be let out of the Chatham County Detention Center on a bond.

Simon has been locked up since last November. She’s facing 19 charges, accused of killing her 20-month-old toddler last October.

Chatham County Police believe the mother called 911 and made up a story about Quinton Simon being taken from the family’s southwest Chatham County home.

That 911 call started a search that lasted six weeks. The little boy’s remains were found in a landfill.

Leilani Simon is also scheduled for an arraignment hearing. That is expected to happen on March 23rd.