SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In the case of the Chatham County mother accused of killing her toddler, lawyers for Leilani Simon were in a courtroom today asking a judge to throw out the murder charges against her.

Investigators say Leilani beat her 20-month-old son Quinton to death last October.

They say she put his body in a dumpster and then reported him missing.

Judge Tammy Stokes told attorneys on both sides that she would issue a ruling soon.

“This is a rolling investigation lots of information is going to come at different times. we will set a scheduling standing order.”

Simon is being held without bond in the Chatham County jail.

Although a date for the next hearing hasn’t been identified yet, WSAV News 3 will continue to provide you with updates on this case.