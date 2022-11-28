CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta has confirmed through DNA analysis that the remains found in the landfill on Nov. 18 belong to Quinton Simon.

Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been arrested and charged with the 20-month-old’s murder among other charges like concealing a death, false statements in matters of government and false report of a crime last Monday, Nov. 21.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says that operations at the Superior Landfill have ceased and officials have begun removing Command Post facilities from L. Scott Stell Park.

Leilani Simon had reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

The Thomas C. Strickland and Sons funeral home released an obituary for Quinton.

“He would say “thank-you” no matter what it was, even if he was the one doing something for someone else,” the obituary reads. “In the mornings, if the music was on, he would dance, smiling, spinning in a circle, and clapping.”

There are no funeral arrangements for little Quinton, at this time.