CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation.

Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her mother Billie Jo Howell, Leilani told police she didn’t want any trouble because she was already on probation.

The Investigative Unit found court records from North Carolina, where Quinton’s mom lived in 2021, that showed Leilani was arrested for a felony.

According to the Harnett County Clerk of Courts Office, Leilani was charged after stealing two packs of cigarettes, a bag of popcorn, and a drink from the Love’s Truck Stop where she worked.

In the state, stealing from an employer is considered Felony Larceny By An Employee.

According to the clerk’s office, under a plea deal, Leilani agreed to a lesser charge. Under the terms, she would have to undergo 12 months of unsupervised probation, serve 48 hours of community service and couldn’t be involved in any significant criminal activity.

The clerk of courts office told WSAV that if Leilani Simon completed the terms of the deal the charge would be dropped to a misdemeanor