SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A day after a Chatham County judge heard motions in her case, an arraignment is now on the court schedule for Leilani Simon.

The 22-year-old mother, accused of killing her 20-month-old son Quinton, will enter the plea in her murder case on the morning of March 23.

Simon, facing 19 charges, including three counts of murder, has been locked in the Chatham County Detention Center since November.

Quinton Simon was reported missing on Oct. 5. Investigators from the Chatham County Police Department and federal agents from the FBI believe Leilani Simon used something in her home to beat the toddler before driving him to a dumpster at a mobile home park and tossing the little boy inside, according to Simon’s indictment.

In court on Monday, Quinton’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell handed over eight notebooks believed to be Leilani Simon’s diaries.

Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes will set another motion hearing to decide if those journals should be included in the evidence against the accused mother.

Meanwhile, the judge is also reviewing records from the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services to decide if information in those reports will be included in the murder case.