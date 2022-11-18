CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — More than two dozen gathered outside of the home of Quinton Simon’s babysitter for a candlelight vigil Friday night.

Little 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on Oct. 5 at 6 a.m. His babysitter’s home sits three doors down from his home on the corner of Buckhalter Road and Garsee Avenue.

There was music, tears and an ask to keep those searching for Quinton in the prayers of those that attended. The organizers also collected toys to give to children in need this Christmas.

Quinton’s mom and Quinton’s Grandmother were not at the vigil.

Case history:

Police say the last time he was reportedly seen was at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said its prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance and death is his mom Leilani.

On the morning of his disappearance, Leilani told police that Quinton was taken. Her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin and Quinton’s siblings were in that home the morning Quinton disappeared as well.

WSAV knows that police questioned Daniel in the hours after the search for Quinton started. But since then, WSAV doesn’t know where he’s been.

It’s been weeks since Daniel was seen at the family home. According to police, Daniel was the last person to say they saw Quinton Simon alive in a pack-n-play at 6 a.m.

Three and a half hours later, his mom Leilani alerted police that Quinton was missing.

Police have been searching a Chatham County landfill since Oct. 18, because it said evidence has them to believe the 20-month-old toddler’s body was dumped there.

However, on Monday, CCPD, said the likelihood of finding his remains is low. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources have been digging through thousands of tons of trash to find him.