‘All music, all the time’ Georgia Southern grad student pursuing drumming passion

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Jarrett Thompson is a graduate student of the music school at Georgia Southern University with a passion for his craft.

The hard-working scholar perfects his approach daily through a rigorous practice routine and pursuit of musical growth.

Thompson’s love of music was not his original aspiration as a child but this changed as he took his place behind his first drum kit in middle school. As his skills evolved, he sought out better gear to match his prowess.

Along with his father’s help, Thompson built his first drum using a technique called staving. This process is similar to the building of a barrel but with added hardware to create the drum.

The talented musician isn’t sure what his plan is for the future as of now — but is set to take on any opportunities that may come his way.