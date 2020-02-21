Photo Gallery: Tourism Leadership Council’s February luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tourism Leadership Connection (TLC) hosted its February “Connection Luncheon” on Thursday at Savannah Technical College.

“This event presents an excellent opportunity to meet other members, network with business leaders, and stay current on hot topics affecting our city,” TLC said.

TLC is a non-profit, professional association that connects businesses in the tourism community.

This month’s luncheon featured Julie Musselman, Executive Director of the Savannah Waterfront Association, as the guest speaker.

Take a look at the full photo gallery of the event above. To learn more about upcoming TLC events, visit here.