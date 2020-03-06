Photo Gallery: TLC 22nd Annual Tourism Awards & Scholarship Dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday night the Tourism Leadership Council hosted their 22nd Annual Tourism Awards & Scholarship Dinner.

The event honored workers in the hospitality, culinary, and tourism industries.

The ceremony also awarded scholarships to some students planning to study for a career in the tourism and hospitality industries.

According to the group, the Tourism Leadership Council has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to this date.

