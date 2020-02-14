Photo Gallery: Savannah Wine Cellar hosts Marne Spouse Scholarship Fund

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday the Savannah Wine Cellar hosted a fundraising event to help raise money for military families in the Savannah area.

The Savannah Wine Cellar offered Spanish wine tasting with a percentage of the wine purchases going to the Marne Community Spouses Club’s scholarships.

The Marne Community Spouses Club provides merit-based scholarships for eligible military family members of the Ft. Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield and Low County Communities.

Check out the fun from the event in the photo gallery below:

