Photo Gallery: Savannah Downtown Business Associaton’s February luncheon

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each month, the Savannah Downtown Business Associaton hosts a luncheon for members to network and learn more about sustaining a healthy and profitable downtown.

Members met Wednesday and heard from speakers while enjoying some good food. Take a look at the event’s photo gallery above.

The organization has nearly 200 members, including local retailers, restaurateurs, utility companies and bankers.

The next luncheon is set for March 11 at The Charles Morris Center. To learn more, visit here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories