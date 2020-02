SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Families gathered to celebrate the fun, whimsical world of Dr. Seuss at the Savannah Children’s Museum’s “Seuss Fest” on Saturday.

There were readings from Dr. Seuss books, games and other activities. This year, the Coastal Heritage Society had a Seuss Science Station, a Read-A-Thon and a Seusstastic Selfie Station.

Check out the photo gallery below to see some “Seuss Fest” sights!