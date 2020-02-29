Photo Gallery: Roto-Rooter Plumbers Royal Flush Casino Night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Roto-Rooter Plumbers of Savannah hosted its second annual Royal Flush Casino Night on Thursday, benefiting the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity.

The casino-themed party was held at the Savannah Station and featured refreshments, live music by the Mainstreet Dance Band, and casino games including Blackjack, Craps, Texas Hold’em and more.

The goal of the fundraiser was to encourage guests to build up their winnings and go “all in” to support the local Habitat for Humanity.

Check out the photo gallery below!