PHOTO GALLERY: Operation New Hope February adoption event

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Operation New Hope held an adoption event on Saturday with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Renegade Paws Rescue.

Operation New Hope is a program between CCSO and various rescue organizations. Chatham County inmates train adoptable dogs for four weeks, learning teaching and responsibility skills that will help with employment upon release. The dogs leave the program ready to be adopted with socialization and obedience skills.

The adoption event was held Saturday morning and had a great turnout. Check out some event highlights in the gallery above!