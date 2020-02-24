Photo Gallery: One Hundred Children’s Foundation celebrates 25 years of service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The One Hundred Children’s Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a “Bear Gala” on Friday.

It was a night of cocktails, dinner and dancing along with a benefit auction.

The One Hundred Children’s Foundation raises funds for pediatric health, education and wellness initiatives for children in Savannah and surrounding areas.

The organization recently awarded more than $84,000 to eight worthy organizations that support children.

