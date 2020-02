SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mint Car Wash, a Savannah-based company, held the grand opening of its second Savannah location on Saturday.

The new Mint Car Wash is located at 4747 E. U.S. Hwy. 80.

Coastal Pet Rescue was accepting donations at the grand opening on Saturday with plenty of adoptable dogs on site. There was also a drawing for a free annual membership to Mint’s Unlimited Car Wash Club.

Check out photos from the grand opening below!