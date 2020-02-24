Photo Gallery: Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace groundbreaking ceremony











































































































































Photo courtesy nasa.gov































































































































































SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Girl Scouts of the USA hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony Friday for renovations at the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace.

Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of the organization, was in attendance to highlight how these changes will allow them to welcome more girls and guests to the historic home.

Archaeologists like Rita Elliott will also continue work at the site in an effort to paint a better picture of the life of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts of the USA.

The home is located at 10 E. Oglethorpe Ave. in Savannah. Learn more here.