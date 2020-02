SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Over the weekend a crowd attended the Hearts for Healing Gala benefiting Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center.

Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center is a non profit organization offering Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies for children and adults with mental, physical and emotional challenges.

The night included dining, dancing, a silent auction, and more.

Explore the sights from the event with the photo gallery below.