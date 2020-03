SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia was on everyone’s mind Friday at the Port Wentworth visitor center.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development and Explore Georgia host Georgia On My Mind Day each year. It’s an opportunity for businesses to showcase their tourism products to the public.

Old Savannah Tours, River Street Sweets, Visit Tybee and a number of others were in attendance. Even Forrest Gump showed up for the occasion!