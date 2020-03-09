Photo Gallery: Dancing with the Calvary Stars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day School celebrated their second annual Dancing with the Calvary Stars Friday.

The proceeds from the event will support an ongoing security initiative on the Calvary Day School campus.

Five judges awarded a Top Dancer, and the Top Fundraiser of the evening.

The performances were videoed and posted online. In the following 24 hours after the event, fans were able to vote for the dancer they think had the best performance. The Viewers’ Choice Award was announced live on social media. You can watch the announcement in the video below.

Explore the magic of the rhythmic moves on the dance floor in the photo gallery below:



Social media announcement of the Viewers’ Choice winner: