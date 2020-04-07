Local artist creates out of this world virtual tour of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Feeling deprived of your favorite Savannah haunts during this time of COVID-19 concerns and isolation?

Savannah artist Becca Cook created a virtual “out of this world” tour of some of the Hostess city’s local businesses.

Crocheted cosmic creatures stop by the shops & stores to send their galactic love to these popular localities.

“Since I am staying home to help stop the spread of the virus for my community, I’ve decided to send my creatures out to highlight my favorite places that I miss,” explained Cook.

If these images inspired you to try crochet for yourself, you’re in luck! Cook teamed up with WSAV’s the Bridge to show you how!

Watch video lessons HERE!