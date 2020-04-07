Local artist creates out of this world virtual tour of Savannah

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Feeling deprived of your favorite Savannah haunts during this time of COVID-19 concerns and isolation?

Savannah artist Becca Cook created a virtual “out of this world” tour of some of the Hostess city’s local businesses.

Crocheted cosmic creatures stop by the shops & stores to send their galactic love to these popular localities.

“Since I am staying home to help stop the spread of the virus for my community, I’ve decided to send my creatures out to highlight my favorite places that I miss,” explained Cook.

If these images inspired you to try crochet for yourself, you’re in luck! Cook teamed up with WSAV’s the Bridge to show you how!

Watch video lessons HERE!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories