WSAV is sponsoring an event in coordination with the NBC Clear The Shelters initiative where local shelters will provide incentivized adoptions in order to encourage successful placement of homeless animals. Catch an airing of the NBC special on this nationwide event on July 30th at 7 P.M. right here on WSAV. Our WSAV Event will take place from August 1st-August 6th, with shelters providing their own incentives that may be time sensitive. Catch your Local Newscast to catch special segments from inside the shelters and find your perfect pet.

For more information about Clear the Shelters click HERE.

56 Riverwalk Boulevard, Okatie, SC 29936 | Phone: 843-645-1725 | Email: info@palmettoanimalleague.org

Palmetto Animal League is waiving ALL adoption fees, offering one FREE wellness visit at PAL’s Community Clinic and giving out a free PAL koozie or static cling decal with each adoption.*To qualify for incentives you must meet the independent shelter’s criteria for adoption and be an approved adopter based on the Shelter. WSAV has no decision making in this and will leave adoption approvals up to the independent shelter that is visited. All terms and agreements made with the shelter will be binding only with the shelter. This list may be subject to change without notice and for any issues please contact the shelter in question.

1352 Carters Mill Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936 | Phone: 843-726-7799 | Email: jarm1234@earthlink.net

Half off adoptions and fee waived adoptions for our senior and long term resident pets.

7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 | Phone: 912-354-9515 | Contact Us Form

FREE adoptions on Friday, August 5th, 2016 and Saturday, August 6th, 2016 and first visit FREE at participating veterinarians.

7211 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 | Phone: 912-351-6750

FREE adoptions on Friday, August 5th, 2016 and Saturday, August 6th, 2016 and first visit FREE at participating veterinarians.

463 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410 | Phone: 912-572-1251 | Email: pam@oneloveanimalrescue.com or karrie@oneloveanimalrescue.com

Incentives pending but currently First Vet Visit FREE and an added goody bag.

10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 | 843-681-8686 | Email: adoptions@hhhumane.org

6 months of heartworm prevention medication with dog adoptions, flea medication for cats for 2 months, and a grab bag where people can get a discounted adoption fee or other goody/give away items.