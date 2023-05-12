SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – At Renegade Paws Rescue, volunteers get calls and emails every day about dogs and cats being surrendered, found on the side of the road or in dire need of a place to stay to get off a shelter kill list.

These volunteers don’t turn these animals away, but all their efforts keep them pretty busy.

On Thursday, Keller Williams Realty of Savannah dedicated their day of service, or “Red Day,” to do a little housekeeping.

And for the volunteers wearing red, one of Renegades Perfect Pets stood out the most: Applejack!

Applejack is one of the sweetest girls you will meet. She loves to make friends on walks, get head scratches and cuddle with her humans. She would make a great addition to any family looking for a loving, calm and affectionate companion.

Applejack is looking for a foster or adopter. If you think she’s your Perfect Pet, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.