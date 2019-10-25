Perfect Pet: Kittens up for adoption at Humane Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s all in the family for this week’s “Perfect Pets.”

These three kittens are up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, located on Sallie Mood Drive.

Nimbus’ mom was already adopted from the shelter, so he’s ready to become a part of your family. This sweet kitten has two siblings at the Humane Society that you can meet below.

His name might make you think of clouds, but Cumulus is actually a bundle of warm sunshine. He loves to play and spend time outdoors.

Meet Cirrus, playful three-month-old kitten up for adoption. You may have to help him keep his head out of the clouds.

The Humane Society is also offering half-price adoptions on adult dogs through Saturday.

Their operating hours at the 7215 Sallie Mood Drive location are 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.