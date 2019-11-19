Perfect Pet: Bring home a furry friend for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for a furry friend for the holiday season? Well, Humane Society for Greater Savannah has you covered.

This week’s pet picks are waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society, located on Sallie Mood Drive.

If you’re looking for a cat to keep you warm this winter, George is the perfect companion.

At just two years old, Georgie is a huge fan of The Beatles. This British short hair is a lover of cat naps and gets along with other cats, but he is FIV positive.

Meet Daisy, a three-year-old cat who enjoys watching birds when she isn’t mingling with her favorite humans.

This Daisy is hoping to blossom in your home.

This senior kitty is waiting for the right person to spend her life with. Surely you can’t say no to Shirley.

Shirley is apart of the Seniors for Seniors program at the Humane Society.

If her adopter is 65 years old or older, they can adopt Shirley for free.

Viewing hours at the Humane Society are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. Stop by and meet these Perfect Pets.

For more information on adoption or donating to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, visit their website.