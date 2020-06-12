SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect pets, Shay and Dakota.

These two senior ladies are a bonded pair and they really need to be in a home with someone one can provide a little bit of extra love and care.

These two are a little bit shy at first but once they get to know you, they are excited to meet you at the door and head straight to the couch for cuddle and nap time.

If you’re looking for two well behaved, older, calm dogs put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Shay and Dakota your Perfect Pets!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.