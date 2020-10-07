SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pets, Bingo and Laina!

These two adorable puppies are black lab mixes and are just 10 weeks old. They get along well with older dogs, and are puppies through and through. They love to play all day and snuggle all night.

The pair’s foster mom says they’re already developing little personalities. Bingo is the feisty one, and Laina is a bit more shy.

If you’re looking to add some puppy love to your life, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Bingo or Laina your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org