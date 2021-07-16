SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pets, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato!

This puppy trio is just as cute as each member’s name.

They are still developing their personalities, but all three love to give kisses, wander around, and take naps.

All three of them are boys and they love playtime. They are good at communicating when they need to use the bathroom and when they need a little extra attention.

Black dogs do tend to take longer to get adopted so don’t make these guys wait!

If you’re looking for a buddy, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Bacon, Lettuce, or Tomato your Perfect Pet! They’re ready to find their forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.