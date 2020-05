SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet today’s Perfect Pet, Zelda.

Shortly after Zelda was brought into Renegade Paws Rescue, she had puppies. Zelda also nursed another set of puppies and saved them.

Zelda has a very relaxed and nurturing personality. Her foster mom says she’s great inside the house and she’s potty trained.

Zelda loves other dogs and she’s great with cats.Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.