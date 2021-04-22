SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Xavier!

This beautiful white-coated baby is so unique! He’s got two different colored eyes and polka-dotted ears,

Xavier isn’t overly energetic and he loves to snuggle. He can be very skittish at first so give him time to warm up to you.

He would be a loyal addition to your family and plays well with other dogs, cats, and kids.

If you’re looking for a puppy you can show off, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Xavier your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.