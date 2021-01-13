SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Willow!

This pretty hound is about two years old. She’s a very sweet, quiet companion.

Her temporary foster family says she gets a little rowdy around food but, she’s not much of a jumper. One of her favorite activities is watching TV on the couch.

If you’re looking for a chill best friend, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Willow your Perfect Pet! She’s ready to find her forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.