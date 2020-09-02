SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Wendy!

Wendy is just 8 weeks old, and her foster parents say she’s already got a spunky personality. She’s kind, gentle, playful, and curious. She loves to be held and has plenty of puppy kisses to give.

Wendy is a smart girl and is doing great at potty training. She will be ready to become a part of your family in just a week or two.

If you’re looking for a sweet, adorable companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Wendy your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.