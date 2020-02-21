Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Watson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet Watson. He is still a little puppy.

He’s less than a year old. He’s got high energy and he’s never met a stranger.

Even though Watson is still a puppy, his foster mom says he’s learned to respect her older dogs

He might not be willing to play all the time.

If you’re looking for a walking partner, Watson is the perfect dog for you.

He loves to run and he is super fast. Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.