SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Veruca Salt!

She is 6 months old. She’s still a little bit of a puppy. She has super high energy and loves to play outside and with other dogs.

She would be a good match for a family with kids or other dogs.

Veruca is house trained and potty trained.

She loves to give kisses.

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.