SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Twinkle Toes!

Twinkle Toes is a boxer a little bit less than a year old.

She loves to play outside. She is an active swimmer and loves to be in the water.

She loves to be around families and playing with kids.

If you’d like to have Twinkle Toes join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.